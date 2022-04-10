Madhya Pradesh: 150-yr-old Sukhtawa bridge collapses as 138-wheel trailer-truck crosses it

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal-Nagpur National Highway number 69 was blocked after 150-year- old Sukhtawa bridge that was built during British era collapsed on Sunday, said Narmadapuram district administrative officials.

The mishap took place when the trailer truck running on 138 wheels was crossing the bridge in Narmadapuram district, some 70 kilometres from district headquarters. The truck was carrying a heavy machine to power grid in Itarsi. The machine was 17-feet high, 20-feet wide and weighed 130 tons.

The old bridge could not bear its weight and collapsed. The 16-axle truck hanged down from the collapsed bridge midway. The trailer had four members including drivers in the crew cabin, all of whom were injured and admitted in hospital. The truck started from Hyderabad on March 6. It was stuck in Saatmau in Betul district for past four days due to mechanical glitch. Engineers repaired it on Saturday evening. It started its journey on Sunday morning for Itarsi.

Road jam up to several kilometres was observed on the highway. Police and administrative officials reached the site to control the situation. The administration has now diverted the traffic from alternative routes.

Traffic was diverted via Harda to Betul following the accident. Sources said some 5,000 vehicles use the 25-foot high bridge daily.

