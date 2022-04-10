Four Madhya Pradesh cities among Eat Right India Challenge winners

Out of 11 cities in the country, 4 cities of Madhya Pradesh got the highest place in the Eat-Smart Cities Challenge. The four cities are Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar and Ujjain, according to state government officials.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has announced the winners of the Eat-Smart Cities Challenge. The Eat Right India Cities Challenge Competition was organized by the Government of India with a view to streamlining the approach of the economic system along with health, so that the food of the citizens is proper, systematic and correct.

The challenge was launched by MoHUA in collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on 15th April, 2021 to enhance the vision of Eat Right India at the urban level.

State winning city will get a prize of Rs 50 lakhs. It is a matter of greater pride that they will get an opportunity to participate in the program to be held in Birmingham (England) in July 2022.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur and Sagar for winning the Eat Smart City Challenge. He said that Madhya Pradesh is becoming a leader in the country in every field. CM congratulated the district administrations of the four cities for this achievement.

The Eat-Smart Cities Challenge aims at motivating smart cities to develop a plan that supports a healthy institutional, physical, social and economic infrastructure with the application of 'smart' solutions to tackle food-related issues.

A competition among cities to recognize their efforts in adopting and enhancing various initiatives in Eat Right India by strengthening food safety and regulatory environment, creating awareness among consumers and urging them to make better food choices in smart cities of India.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 12:07 PM IST