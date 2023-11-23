Two New Sets Of Metro Train To Reach Bhopal Next Month

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two new sets of Metro trains will reach Bhopal in the month of December. Already one metro train of three coaches has arrived in Bhopal and is undergoing safety-related trials. In the meantime, metro officers are working tirelessly to ensure that the metro becomes available to people of the state capital by the month of April- June.

As of now, the second railway line is being laid down for metro trains. So far, a three km railway line has been laid down. As far as two new Metro sets are concerned then they will arrive from Savli village of Gujrat.

Alstom company is manufacturing the metro coaches. The coaches are 2.9 meters wide and 22 meters in length.

A senior officer of the Bhopal Metro Project told Free Press ``We are expecting two new sets of metro trains by December end. The sets will arrive from the manufacturing plant of Alstom company situated in Sanvli of Gujrat. The work of laying down the second line for the metro is underway and so far, a three km railway line has been laid,”.

He said a team from Research Design and Standard Organisation (RDSO) will do the necessary tests. After this, the Commissioner of Railway Safety will carry out the inspection of the Metro station and other things. Permission to operate Metro trains will be given after these multi-layer inspections.

Sources said the project work is delayed as labourers have gone home during Diwali.

In the meantime, the first set of Metro trains, which arrived for trial tests on October 3, is undergoing myriad kinds of tests after regular intervals of time.