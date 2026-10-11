Two Killed, Four Seriously Injured After Bolero Overturns In MP's Satna, Police Launch Rescue Operation |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A high-speed journey turned fatal in MP's Satna after a Bolero reportedly lost control and overturned in the Chitrakoot police station area, killing two people on the spot and leaving four others seriously injured. The accident triggered an emergency response, with police rushing to the scene and shifting the injured to a nearby health centre. The damaged vehicle also disrupted traffic until authorities deployed a crane to clear the road and restore normal movement.

Reports published on October 11 state that the Bolero fell into the Jhuri River around 3 am while passengers were travelling to Maihar for Maa Sharda temple darshan.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Sunil Gupta (50), son of Moolchand Gupta, a resident of Dwivedi Nagar, Galla Mandi, Kanpur, and Himanshu Singh Sengar (30), son of the late Dinesh Singh Sengar, a resident of Gangapur Colony, Yashoda Nagar, Kanpur.

Police sent both bodies for post-mortem examination.

The injured were identified as Rajkumar Gupta (37), a resident of Tedha village in Hamirpur district; Gopal Tiwari (42), a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Naubasta, Kanpur; Deepak Tiwari (35), a resident of Naubasta, Kanpur Nagar; and Rahul Pandey (35), a resident of Gangapur Colony, Yashoda Nagar, Kanpur.

All four were taken to the Primary Health Centre for treatment following the accident.

Police Remove Wrecked Vehicle, Restore Traffic

Chitrakoot Station House Officer Nilesh Tiwari reached the accident site with a police team after receiving information.

Police initiated rescue operations and arranged medical assistance for the injured.

The overturned Bolero obstructed the road, disrupting vehicular movement. Police subsequently deployed a crane to remove the damaged vehicle and restore traffic.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.