 Two Held For Hacking Man To Death; Two Others On The Run After Police Crack Blind Murder Case In Bhopal
The police have arrested two accused. The remaining two have fled towards Raisen.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 11:48 PM IST
Representative Image

The Chhola police on Sunday cracked the blind murder case of a middle-aged man, whose skeleton was found in a forest. The police have arrested two accused. The remaining two have fled towards Raisen.

Chhola police station TI Suresh Chandra Nagar told Free Press that the man who was killed was Suraj Raikwar (50), a resident of Maholi village near Chhola. He went missing on July 29 and his skeleton was found in a forest near the village on Saturday.

His kin had told the police that Raikwar had a feud with other residents of the village, as one of his relatives had a relationship with a girl belonging to their rival’s family. The police detained a suspect named Nitesh Panthi who confessed that he had taken Raikwar to a deserted place near the forest where three of his accomplices were already present.

They made Raikwar consume alcohol and later stabbed him to death. They dumped the body in the forest. The police took Nitesh Panthi and Chuttilal Raikwar into custody. The other two accused Prashant Ahirwar and Sandeep Ahirwar are on the run. The police have traced their location to Raisen. Efforts are on to arrest them, TI Nagar said.

