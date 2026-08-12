Two Groups Of Dak Kanwariyas Clash With Each Other Over 'Jalabhishek' Of Shivling In MP's Morena; Video Viral

Dak Kanwariyas Clash Over Jalabhishek Priority In MP's Morena; Temple Altercation -- Video Goes Viral | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute broke out between two groups of ‘Dak Kanwariyas’ over priority to offer holy Ganga water at the famous Telri Wale Bhole Baba temple in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

The incident occurred at the Telri Wale Bhole Baba temple in the Rampur Kala area in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

According to reports, a large number of devotees are visiting Shiva temples across the region during the holy month of Shravan as part of the Dak Kanwar pilgrimage.

A group of Kanwariyas from Rudra Ghan Khalsa reportedly reached the Swayambhu Shivling temple, where an argument broke out with another group over who would perform Jalabhishek first.

The verbal exchange soon turned into a scuffle between members of the two groups.

A person present at the temple premises recorded the incident on video, which has since circulated widely on social media.

The incident has sparked discussion among devotees and residents, particularly over security and crowd management at the temple during Shravan, when the shrine witnesses a large influx of pilgrims for Jalabhishek.

However, police have not yet issued an official statement confirming the exact circumstances that led to the dispute or identifying those involved in the altercation.

The Telri Wale Bhole Baba temple attracts a significant number of devotees during Shravan, making crowd management an important concern.

Authorities are expected to examine the viral video and gather information regarding the incident.

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