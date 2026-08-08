Bizarre! Ambulances Roped In To Transport Onion Sacks To Vegetable Market In Morena; Video Goes Viral

Two Ambulances Transport Onion Sacks To Vegetable Market In Morena; Video Goes Viral | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Two ambulances were spotted transporting sacks of onions in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, raising questions over the administrative negligence in state.

According to information, a video allegedly showed onion sacks being transported in ambulances to a wholesale vegetable market.

The video went viral on social media, with netizens expressing concerns over the alleged misuse of emergency vehicles and market arrangements in Morena’s Porsa area.

Watch the video here:

Two Ambulances Transport Onion Sacks To Vegetable Market In Morena; Video Goes Viral

The video, reportedly from the wholesale vegetable market located inside the Porsa grain market, shows two ambulances parked on the premises. Onion sacks can be seen being unloaded from the vehicles and taken into the market.

A person present at the spot recorded the incident and later shared the video on social media, following which it started circulating widely.

The viral video has sparked concerns over the alleged use of ambulances for commercial purposes.

Ambulances are primarily meant for transporting patients and providing emergency medical services. Their use for carrying goods could raise questions over violations of rules.

Locals demand inquiry

Local residents have demanded an inquiry into the matter. They said officials should verify the authenticity of the video, identify the owners of the ambulances and investigate who allowed their use for transporting onions.

The administration and concerned departments are expected to look into the matter. Officials are likely to verify when and where the video was recorded and whether the vehicles were actually used for transporting onions.

While the facts behind the video are yet to be confirmed, the incident has triggered a debate among locals, who have sought a fair investigation and action if any rules were found to have been violated.