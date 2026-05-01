Ambulance Used For Drug Smuggling Busted In MP's Mandsaur; One Held After Firing, 4 Quintals Poppy Husk Seized |

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): Sitamau police arrested one suspect and seized around four quintals of poppy husk being transported in a vehicle disguised as an ambulance. The suspect was arrested after allegedly firing in the air to escape, while another fled under the cover of darkness.

The incident took place late Thursday night when police set up a blockade near Panchmukhi Balaji Family Restaurant on the Mandsaur-Sitamau road. An ambulance approaching from a dirt track raised suspicion. As police signalled for it to stop, the two occupants abandoned the vehicle and tried to escape.

During the chase, one suspect fired in the air to create panic, but was soon caught. He was identified as Ruparam Bishnoi, 27, a resident of Barmer, Rajasthan. Police recovered a country-made pistol, two live cartridges and one empty shell from him.

A search of the vehicle revealed 22 sacks containing nearly four quintals of poppy husk, valued at about Rs six lakh, along with four duplicate number plates and a mobile phone.