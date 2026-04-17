MP Police Seize 200-kg Poppy Husk In Neemuch, Driver Held

Poppy husk |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Jeeran Police Station team seized 200 kilograms of poppy husk from an unregistered car near the Harkiyakhal Police Assistance Centre on Neemuch Road on Friday. The driver was arrested on the spot.

Acting on a tip-off, Jeeran police launched a vehicle inspection drive on the highway. When officers attempted to stop a suspicious car, the driver tried to flee the scene.

The team intercepted and halted the vehicle before it could escape. A search operation revealed 200 kilograms of Dodachura packed into eight plastic sacks. The accused driver was immediately arrested.

The unregistered car, valued at approximately Rs 5 lakh, was also seized. A was registered under the NDPS Act and interrogation of the accused is currently underway.

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Police said that information gathered during interrogation is being used to trace other individuals linked to the drug smuggling network and searches are underway.

SHO Jeeran, Umesh Yadav, along with the Harkiyakhal police assistance centre team contributed to the action.