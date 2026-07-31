Gasping, 21-Year-Old Dies On Way To Hospital After Ambulance Runs Out Of Oxygen In MP's Mandla| VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old kidney patient died on way to a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district.

The family alleged that the oxygen cylinder inside the ambulance was empty.

A video linked to the incident has surfaced on Friday, showing the young man sitting between his parents inside the ambulance. He appears to be unconscious and repeatedly slumps forward as his mother and father try to hold and support him.

Watch the DISTURBING VIDEO below:

मध्यप्रदेश -



एम्बुलेंस मे ऑक्सीजन खत्म होने से बेटे ने अपने मां बाप के हाथों में ही दम तोड़ दिया

एक मां बाप के लिए इससे बड़ा वीभत्व क्या ही सकता है



जब तक आम जन शासन की जवाबदेही तय करना शुरू नहीं करेगा ऐसे ही चलता रहेगा pic.twitter.com/3a8Cc61tSi — SUBHASH GADHVI (सुभाष गढ़वी) (@Gadhwara27) July 31, 2026

According to the family, Ajit Baraiya, a resident of Sunhara Mal village under Bamhani police station, died on July 27 while being shifted to the district hospital.

They claimed the oxygen supply ran out during the journey, and he died before reaching the hospital.

Oxygen runs out of government ambulance. 21-year-old dies in parents arms in Madhya Pradesh. This is the same state where the chief minister had promised air ambulance for critical patients. pic.twitter.com/Umi5y2iy7c — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 31, 2026

The viral video, claimed to have been recorded inside the ambulance during the incident, shows a young man struggling to breathe.

The family says the man in the video is Ajit. The oxygen cylinder's pressure gauge also appears to show zero, while his parents can be seen in distress beside him.

21 year old Ajit Barya died in his parents' arms as oxygen ran out in govt run ambulance in Mandla.



The state of healthcare services in MP have been in limelight for all the wrong reasons. From poisonous Cough Syrups to Rats biting infants in top hospitals. pic.twitter.com/E77mq913ip — Vishnukant Tiwari (@vishnukant_7) July 31, 2026

However, the authenticity of the video has not been independently verified, and the administration has not officially confirmed it.

Following the video's release, questions have again been raised over the 108 ambulance service.

𝐌𝐫. 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥



A Heart-wrenching Incident In Madhya Pradesh 💔



The Oxygen had Run Out in the Government Ambulance.



This Little Boy Passed Away In His Parents’ Arms Because Of That.



This is the Condition of the Country Whose PM… pic.twitter.com/z3o37anGu3 — তন্ময় l T͞anmoy l (@tanmoyofc) July 31, 2026

District Health Officer earlier said the ambulance service is managed by the senior office in Bhopal.

He said the complaint would be sent to higher authorities for investigation and necessary action. Officials are also verifying the viral video.