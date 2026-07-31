Gasping, 21-Year-Old Dies On Way To Hospital After Ambulance Runs Out Of Oxygen In MP's Mandla| VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old kidney patient died on way to a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district.
The family alleged that the oxygen cylinder inside the ambulance was empty.
A video linked to the incident has surfaced on Friday, showing the young man sitting between his parents inside the ambulance. He appears to be unconscious and repeatedly slumps forward as his mother and father try to hold and support him.
Watch the DISTURBING VIDEO below:
According to the family, Ajit Baraiya, a resident of Sunhara Mal village under Bamhani police station, died on July 27 while being shifted to the district hospital.
They claimed the oxygen supply ran out during the journey, and he died before reaching the hospital.
The viral video, claimed to have been recorded inside the ambulance during the incident, shows a young man struggling to breathe.
The family says the man in the video is Ajit. The oxygen cylinder's pressure gauge also appears to show zero, while his parents can be seen in distress beside him.
However, the authenticity of the video has not been independently verified, and the administration has not officially confirmed it.
Following the video's release, questions have again been raised over the 108 ambulance service.
District Health Officer earlier said the ambulance service is managed by the senior office in Bhopal.
He said the complaint would be sent to higher authorities for investigation and necessary action. Officials are also verifying the viral video.