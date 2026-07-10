Two Farmers Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas In Well In Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat |

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh), July 10: Two farmers died after inhaling poisonous gas while attempting to repair a motor pump inside a farm well in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Pipertola village under Kirnapur police station limits. According to police, Mahesh Chaudhary (45) entered the nearly 50-foot-deep well behind his friend Yuvraj Bisen’s house to repair a malfunctioning motor pump.

Soon after entering the well, Chaudhary reportedly lost consciousness due to lack of oxygen and the presence of toxic gases. Seeing him collapse, Bisen (55) entered the well to rescue him but was also overcome by the poisonous gas.

Both men died inside the well before help could reach them. After receiving information, Kirnapur police rushed to the spot. As officials suspected toxic gas inside the well, a State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team was called from Balaghat to carry out the rescue operation.

SDERF jawan Karansingh Valke, equipped with an oxygen cylinder and protective mask, descended into the well and retrieved both bodies with the help of ropes after a nearly five-hour operation. The bodies were brought out between 10 pm and 10.30 pm.

Kirnapur police station in-charge Rajkumar Chaudhary said the bodies were sent to the district hospital for post-mortem examination after inquest proceedings. They would be handed over to the families after the post-mortem, he said.

This is the third such incident reported in Balaghat within a fortnight. On June 25, a 50-year-old man died after inhaling toxic gas inside a well in Sitkutola village, while another man died under similar circumstances in Mararitola village on July 8.

The district administration said it would step up awareness efforts to prevent such accidents.