Two-day concert Layapravah begins: Dance by Taiwan, South Korean artistes mesmerise audience

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents witnessed mesmerising dance performances by artistes from Taiwan and South Korea at Bharat Bhavan on Tuesday evening.

It was part of first day of two-day concert, Layapravah, organised by Bharat Bhavan Trust and presented by Asia Pacific Chapter under World Dance Alliance. The event started with performance by Mute Dance Group, South Korea. Directed by choreographer Jung-A Kim, the 40-minute dance presented by five women artistes in contemporary dance form left the audience spellbound.

Another 45-minute performance by five artistes by Taiwan's Mud Dance Theatre enthralled the audience. It was directed by Jessie. The combination of painting and dance was seen in the performance.

World Dance Alliance Asia Pacific India Chapter's coordinator Amrita said, “We had participated in Khajuraho dance festival earlier.”

