e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Budget 'worth' Rs 3 lakh crore to be presented on wednesday

Bhopal: Budget 'worth' Rs 3 lakh crore to be presented on wednesday

Govt set to give sops in poll-year budget

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Finance Minister Jagdish Devda is presenting the last budget of the present government before the assembly elections on Wednesday.

This year, the budget may be worth Rs 3 lakh crore, which is set to focus on farmers, women and youths.

As it is an election-year budget, it likely to consists of many sops for the people.

The government is going to make a provision for the government’s most-important scheme, Ladli Behna Yojna.

A sum of Rs 10, 166 crore has been kept for the scheme in the budget. The government plans to give Rs 1,000 to each woman every month under the scheme.

The budget contains proposals to set up centres for scraping of 15-year-old vehicles and cut in stamp duty. It may also announce scrapping interest on farmers’ old loans. 

The government may also launch a few schemes to generate employment for youths.

Read Also
Bhopal: Agriculture-related syllabus to be introduced in government colleges from next academic...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Two-day concert Layapravah begins: Dance by Taiwan, South Korean artistes mesmerise audience

Two-day concert Layapravah begins: Dance by Taiwan, South Korean artistes mesmerise audience

Investors’ Summit: Out of 13,388 proposals 762 implemented

Investors’ Summit: Out of 13,388 proposals 762 implemented

MP Economic Survey 2022-23: Madhya Pradesh economy records 16.4% growth after Covid-19

MP Economic Survey 2022-23: Madhya Pradesh economy records 16.4% growth after Covid-19

Bhopal: Budget 'worth' Rs 3 lakh crore to be presented on wednesday

Bhopal: Budget 'worth' Rs 3 lakh crore to be presented on wednesday

Bhopal:Police intercept BJP Vikas Yatra due to prohibitory order

Bhopal:Police intercept BJP Vikas Yatra due to prohibitory order