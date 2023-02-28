Bhopal: Budget 'worth' Rs 3 lakh crore to be presented on wednesday

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Finance Minister Jagdish Devda is presenting the last budget of the present government before the assembly elections on Wednesday.

This year, the budget may be worth Rs 3 lakh crore, which is set to focus on farmers, women and youths.

As it is an election-year budget, it likely to consists of many sops for the people.

The government is going to make a provision for the government’s most-important scheme, Ladli Behna Yojna.

A sum of Rs 10, 166 crore has been kept for the scheme in the budget. The government plans to give Rs 1,000 to each woman every month under the scheme.

The budget contains proposals to set up centres for scraping of 15-year-old vehicles and cut in stamp duty. It may also announce scrapping interest on farmers’ old loans.

The government may also launch a few schemes to generate employment for youths.