Two Bikers Die After Speeding Harrier Hits Bike In Jabalpur; Probe On | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car collided with a motorcycle on Wednesday night, resulting in 2 young men riding a motorcycle dying in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. One of the youths died on the spot, while the other succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The accident happened near Kudan village, in the Bhedaghat police station area of ​​Jabalpur.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as 40-year- old Virendra Bhumiya and 42-year-old Naresh Bhumiya, residents of Khairi village.

They were returning to their village from Jabalpur around 2 AM after completing some work. As they reached near Kudan village, a speeding Harrier car coming from the opposite direction rammed into their motorcycle.

The impact was so severe that both men were thrown onto the road. Virendra Bhumiya died instantly, while Naresh sustained serious injuries.

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A crowd gathered at the scene after the accident, but no one stepped forward to take the injured man to the hospital.

The injured victim lay by the roadside until the Bhedaghat police arrived; after that, the police transported the injured man to the medical college, where he too passed away during treatment.

The father of the deceased, Virendra, stated that he had spoken to his son on the phone just about 10 minutes before the accident.

His son had said he was heading straight home, but news of the accident arrived shortly thereafter.

According to their families, both men worked as private vehicle drivers and frequently travelled to and from Jabalpur. Both were married and had two children each. A pall of gloom has descended on their families following the tragedy.

Bhedaghat police station stated that after completing the inquest proceedings, the police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

The Harrier car involved in the accident has been seized, and the matter is being investigated alongside a search for the driver.