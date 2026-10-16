Twisha Sharma Death Case: Supreme Court Stays Bhopal Trial, After Dad Appeals To Transfer Case Out Of MP; Bail Hearing On October 26

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Supreme Court Stays Bhopal Trial, Bail Hearing Scheduled For October 26 | Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court has stayed the trial in the Twisha Sharma death case in Bhopal after her father, Navnidhi Sharma, filed a petition seeking to transfer the case outside Madhya Pradesh. The apex court has also issued notices to the accused. However, it has not specifically stayed the hearing of their bail applications.

The bail plea of retired judge Giribala Singh was scheduled to be heard on Friday, Oct 16, but the hearing was adjourned to Oct 26 at 10.30 am.

Court Seeks Supreme Court Order

Senior advocate Surendra Singh, representing retired judge Giribala Singh, said the bail application was scheduled for arguments on Friday. However, the Supreme Court heard a transfer petition filed by Twisha Sharma's father on the same day.

"The Supreme Court has stayed the trial and issued notices to the accused. However, there is no restriction on hearing the bail application," Singh said.

He added that the judge wanted to examine the Supreme Court's order before proceeding with the bail hearing. The matter has therefore been listed for Oct 26, when arguments on the bail application are expected to take place.

Father Seeks Trial Outside MP

According to Surendra Singh, Twisha Sharma's father approached the Supreme Court seeking to transfer the trial outside Madhya Pradesh, reportedly expressing concerns about receiving a fair trial in the state.

Singh clarified that he had not personally examined the transfer petition.

Meanwhile, Piyush Tiwari, the lawyer representing Navnidhi Sharma, confirmed that the Supreme Court had issued notices and stayed the pending trial in Bhopal.

He said the trial court was informed about the Supreme Court proceedings during Friday's hearing.

"Since the copy of the Supreme Court's order was not available before the court, the judge decided to examine it before taking a decision on whether to proceed with the bail application," Tiwari said.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter until Oct 26.