Twisha Sharma Death Case In Bhopal: Court Rejects Samarth Singh’s Default Bail Plea | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Monday rejected the default bail application of Samarth Singh in Twisha Sharma death case. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shobhna Bhalave passed the order.

As per the court order, CBI had submitted the challan within the stipulated 90 days, so the benefit of default bail is not given to the applicant.

CBI had submitted the challan on August 17 and the ADJ court has already taken cognisance of this challan. Samarth Singh was arrested on May 23, 2026, and the challan was submitted on August 17 within 90 days.

The CBI had cited a Supreme Court order stating that if the investigating agency submitted the challan and the court takes cognisance, then the challan cannot be called incomplete merely on the ground that some documents have not been filed or investigation against some co-accused is pending.

If some documents are not on record of the challan, it does not disapprove the challan. When the court takes cognisance of the challan, the applicant has no right to take benefit of default bail.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, who appeared on behalf of Twisha Sharma's parents, had opposed the default bail application stating that CBI submitted the challan well within the stipulated 90 days and the court has already taken cognisance.

Senior advocate Ajay Gupta, who appeared on behalf of Samarth Singh, said CBI filed the challan, but the investigation is kept incomplete intentionally to keep the applicant deprived of the benefit of bail.

So, the applicant deserves the benefit of default bail. Default bail was sought citing failure to complete investigation within 90 days. It was argued on behalf of Samarth Singh that the report submitted by the CBI on August 17 was not a final investigation report. The investigation is still underway.