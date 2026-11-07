Twisha Sharma Death Case: SC Asks Giribala, Samarth Singh To Reply To CBI Affidavit On Possible Influence During Trial | Representative image

Twisha Sharma Case Latest Update: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday asked accused Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh to respond to a petition moved by Navnidhi Sharma, Twisha Sharma's father, before the Supreme Court, seeking to transfer the Twisha Sharma death trial relating to Delhi.

CJI Surya Kant asked them to file their counter and adjourned the matter.

CBI's Affidavit In Twisha Sharma case

The CBI has told the Supreme Court that Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of Twisha, and her son Samarth Singh, the two accused in this case, are influential persons in Bhopal district, Madhya Pradesh, and there is every likelihood that they will influence the trial proceedings and intimidate the witnesses in the case. The agency has accordingly requested the Court to pass an appropriate order as deemed fit in the interest of justice.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, who appears on behalf of Twisha Sharma's parents, said that the SC has asked Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh to file their responses after the CBI filed an affidavit in the SC.

In its affidavit, the Supreme Court has been told that "the gravity and seriousness of the present case is reflected from the allegations that after the incident of death of the deceased, Giribala Singh has tried to manage the crime scene and also tried to tamper with the evidence." It is further the CBI's submission that Giribala Singh "misused her position and there are series of incidents which clearly reflect her unwarranted interference in the investigation conducted by the State Police".

Twisha Sharma Case Hearing In Supreme Court

A CJI Surya Kant-led bench had recently stayed trial proceedings in the case before the Bhopal Sessions Court as it issued notices to the CBI, accused Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh on the plea by Sharma seeking transfer of the trial to Delhi. Twisha’s father has sought the transfer of the case to Delhi to ensure a free and fair trial. His plea raises concerns over the alleged influence of Giribala Singh, a former district judge.