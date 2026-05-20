Twisha Sharma Death Case: Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha Writes To Home Minister Amit Shah, MP CM Mohan Yadav Seeking CBI Probe |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Vivek Tankha, on Wednesday, demanded a CBI investigation into the death case of Bhopal resident Twisha Sharma.

Tankha wrote 2 separate letters to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In his letter, Tankha stated that the case has become a matter of national discussion and the victim’s family does not trust the investigation being conducted by the local police.

Read the letter here:

Hand over the unfortunate #Twisha unnatural death case to CBI : request to HHM ⁦@AmitShah⁩ ji & HCM ⁦@drmohanoffice51⁩ ji. There is distrust & impasse for last 8 days. The victim family not performing last rites. Emotions are high. Trust levels low. CBI is the answer. pic.twitter.com/IaMHtOdzom — Vivek Tankha (@VTankha) May 20, 2026

“The sad saga of Ms. Twisha Sharma’s death has reached a complete impasse. The family of the deceased, which hails from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has lost confidence and trust in the local police and administration and has alleged several lapses in the course of the investigation,” Tankha wrote to Union Minister Amit Shah.

He further added, “The situation is further compounded by the fact that the deceased’s husband is a practicing Advocate in the Bhopal Court, and his mother is a retired Principal District Judge of the Bhopal Court. Given their standing within the legal and judicial system, an independent and impartial investigation is essential to inspire public confidence.”

Read Also Twisha Sharma Death Case: MP CM Mohan Yadav Assures CBI Investigation After Meeting Her Family

‘Case needs impartial investigation’

Tankha emphasised that Twisha Sharma’s husband is a practising lawyer in Bhopal court, while her mother-in-law is a retired Principal District Judge.

Due to this, he stressed the need for an impartial and independent investigation.

Tankha further said that the victim’s family has refused to take the body for the last rites.

He expressed concern that since eight days have passed since the incident, the possibility of tampering with evidence is increasing.

The Rajya Sabha MP has demanded that the matter be immediately transferred to the CBI to ensure a fair, credible and time-bound investigation.