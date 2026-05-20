Twisha Sharma Death Case: MP CM Mohan Yadav Assures CBI Investigation After Meeting Her Family

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has assured a CBI probe into the sensational Twisha Sharma death case on Wednesday.

Twisha's family members met CM Yadav at the ministry in Bhopal and sought the state government's assistance in ensuring a fair probe is conducted in their daughter's death.

CM Mohan Yadav assured full assistance to the family in this matter.

According to information, CM Yadav will write a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation regarding a probe into this case.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Twisha Sharma death case | Advocate Ankur Pandey says, "The investigative agencies have mishandled this case. They try to influce things at AIIMS Bhopal... They are trying every possible way to contaminate the procedure of AIIMS and the… pic.twitter.com/oARXjKuK3m — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2026

Family demands second postmortem at AIIMS-Delhi

Notably, 33-year-old Twisha was found hanging at his in-law's residence on May 12 in Bhopal. She got married to Samarth Singh, son of retired judge Giribala Singh, only five months ago.

Twisha's family and advocate Ankur Pandey alleged that the case was being mishandled and the family were using their powerful connections to influence the case. They even raised questions on AIIMS-Bhopal-- where Twisha's body is stored – quoting the institute that it lacks proper temperature-control facilities to store dead remains.

'Attempts to influence case,' says Advocate of Twisha's family

"They are trying every possible way to contaminate the procedure of AIIMS and the investigation only with the intention to weaken the case...The situation of the body is worsening every single day. AIIMS has also said that they do not have such facilities to preserve the body for such a long time,” Advocate Ankur Pandey said.

The family has now demanded a second postmortem of Twisha's body must be conducted at AIIMS-Delhi to assist in a fair probe.

Bhopal court, however, will make the decision regarding a second post-mortem of the deceased. The state government will ensure facilities to transport the mortal remains to AIIMS-Delhi if the family needs it.

Amid all these allegations, Twisha's husband Samarth Singh has been absconding.