Twisha Sharma Death Case: Mother-In-Law Makes Shocking Claims On Mental Health, Drug Use And Family Rift-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fresh claims and counterclaims have surfaced in the death case of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, whose body was found hanging at her husband’s house in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12.

While police continue to investigate the case as a suspected dowry death, Twisha’s mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, has now made several serious allegations about Twisha’s mental health, personal life and family background.

Speaking during a press conference, Giribala Singh claimed that Twisha was undergoing psychiatric counselling and was taking medicines for mental health-related issues.

She alleged that Twisha’s condition would improve for a short time but later change again. Singh also claimed that the family had noticed trembling in her hands, which she described as withdrawal symptoms.

Watch the video below :

Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law said in a press conference that



- Twisha wanted to abort the child after she became pregnant.

- Her father gave her medicines to lose weight and maintain a good figure so she could enter the glamour world of acting.

- She was addicted to drugs, we… pic.twitter.com/BWABrfdf8G — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) May 18, 2026

The mother-in-law further alleged that Twisha had admitted to consuming marijuana during pregnancy. She also claimed that Twisha had gone through a medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) process earlier this month and later regretted the decision.

VIDEO | Twisha Sharma Death Case: Twisha's mother-in-law Giribala Singh says, “Our lawyer will explain everything. Where have charges been framed? The matter is still at the discharge stage. I think the police, under pressure from these people and because of all these WhatsApp… pic.twitter.com/LnBbAWZip8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 19, 2026

Giribala Singh said Twisha’s death was a huge loss for the family and added that they had supported her throughout. She also questioned the role of Twisha’s parents, alleging that they had not visited their daughter during the last five months after marriage.

'Twisha's Family Earned Through Her Career'

According to Singh, Twisha’s parents pushed her into the glamour industry at a young age and later distanced themselves from her. She also made remarks about Twisha’s father’s work background and claimed the family earned through Twisha’s career.

A CCTV footage has surfaced in the death case of Twisha Sharma, showing the 33-year-old moments before her death. The videos, showed Twisha climbing the stairs and also her body being brought down by three men just moments later.



In the first CCTV clip, which is around 11… https://t.co/Diuo5lm3pC pic.twitter.com/CiisrEb90B — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 19, 2026

Meanwhile, Twisha’s father Navnidhi Sharma has strongly accused the in-laws of harassment and dowry pressure. Speaking to media, he said Twisha met her husband Samarth Singh through a dating app and both families later agreed to the marriage.

Navnidhi Sharma alleged that problems started soon after the wedding. According to him, indirect pressure for money and taunts over expenses became common in the house. He claimed the situation became worse after Twisha lost her job, after which she was allegedly taunted over financial matters.

He also described Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” and claimed there had been harassment-related issues in the family earlier as well.

Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh are currently facing allegations of dowry harassment and murder. Police are continuing the investigation, while the case has sparked widespread discussion and outrage on social media.