Bhopal Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case - Police Declared ₹10k Reward For Absconding Husband After Anticipatory Bail Was Rejected

Police Declared A ₹10,000 Reward For The Husband After The Anticipatory Bail Was Rejected | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on absconding suspect Samarth Singh in the Twisha Sharma dowry death case. The action comes after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the District and Sessions Court on Monday. The Katara Hills police are conducting raids at multiple locations to trace and arrest him.

Assistant police commissioner Rajnish Kashyap Kaul said the reward was announced by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone-2. Police teams are carrying out searches at possible hideouts of the suspect. Meanwhile, Sharma’s father Navnidhi Sharma said that relatives of the suspect held senior positions and efforts were being made to weaken the case.

According to Navnidhi Sharma, police commissioner Sanjay Kumar had earlier allowed a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi, but authorities are now insisting on judicial approval before shifting the body. He alleged that delays could lead to the decomposition of the body and destruction of evidence.

The family has demanded that the body be preserved safely and sent to AIIMS in Delhi at the earliest for a second autopsy. They have also demanded that the investigation be transferred outside Madhya Pradesh and treated as a "rarest of rare" case.

Twisha was addicted to drugs'

Retired judge Giribala Singh, named as an accused in the case, on Monday claimed that Twisha was a drug addict. She rejected all allegations levelled by the family while speaking to media persons on Sunday. She said Twisha committed suicide by hanging herself. “Twisha and my son married after mutually liking each other.

Tiwsha was treated as a member of the family. Twisha was undergoing psychiatric treatment by Dr Satyakant Trivedi,” Giribala said. She added, “We tried to save Twisha by performing CPR after finding her unconscious. Twisha was pregnant but did not want a child.”

CCTV footages surface

In another development, CCTV footage linked to the case have surfaced. The footage reportedly shows Sharma going towards the terrace shortly before the incident. Another clip allegedly shows her husband and two others carrying her downstairs after the suicide attempt. CPR being administered on the staircase is also reportedly visible in the footage.

On Friday, Additional District Judge (ADJ) Pallavi Dwivedi had granted anticipatory bail to Giribala Singh in the same matter. Advocate Ankur Pandey, appearing on behalf of the victim's family, had opposed the anticipatory bail and said they submitted chat messages showing how the applicant harassed the victim for an abortion while raising fingers at her infidelity.

Samarth Singh’s anticipatory bail was rejected

A Bhopal district court on Monday rejected the interim bail application of advocate Samarth Singh, who is absconding in connection with the death of his wife Twisha Sharma. The plea was heard by Judge Pallavi Dube in the Bhopal District Court.

The hearing continued for nearly two-and-a-half hours between 3 pm and 5.30 pm during which both sides presented their arguments. Twisha Sharma's family opposed the bail plea and told the court that Samarth Singh has been absconding since the day of her death. The family argued that no relief should be granted to him while he continues to evade arrest.