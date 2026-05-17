Bhopal Eyes Top Rank In Swachh Super League With Waste Management Push | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified efforts to improve its standing further by aiming for the top rank in the prestigious Swachh Super League.

The BMC is now focusing on several innovative waste management and pollution-control initiatives that could emerge as national models. Following the successful reclamation efforts at the Bhanpur landfill, the corporation has now turned its attention to the massive garbage dump at Adampur.

Around 7 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste accumulated at the Adampur trenching ground is currently undergoing scientific disposal.

The city is also operating several recycling initiatives, including plastic waste processing plants, thermocol recycling units, coconut waste conversion facilities, construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling plants, and a project converting sugarcane peels into CNG, producing nearly 750 kg of CNG from 21 tonnes of waste daily.

NTPC plant to convert dry waste into torrefied charcoal

At the Adampur site, NTPC Limited is processing dry waste to produce torrefied charcoal, a sustainable fuel alternative. The plant, with a processing capacity of 400 tonnes of dry waste per day, is expected to strengthen Bhopal s sustainable waste management model while helping the city score higher in cleanliness rankings.Additionally, Saurashtra Enviro Projects Private Limited has also started waste disposal operations.

Dust-control measures under NCAP

Under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), the corporation has introduced sprinkler systems on garbage collection vehicles to reduce dust pollution during waste handling. Paver blocks are also being installed along roadsides to prevent dust accumulation. The municipal administration has directed agencies such as metro authorities, the National Highways Authority and the Public Works Department to implement stricter dust-control measures at construction sites.

100% waste collection system active

Bhopal, which already holds a seven-star garbage-free city rating and the Water Plus City title, generates nearly 850 tonnes of waste daily, including 500 tonnes of wet waste and 350 tonnes of dry waste. To ensure complete waste collection and transportation, the city has deployed 467 door-to-door collection vehicles, 629 CNG-operated vehicles and 162 road-sweeping machines.