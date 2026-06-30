Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Seeks Custody Extension Of Retired Judge Giribala Singh, Son Samarth Till July 14 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A hearing in the Twisha Sharma death case was held once again on Tuesday before Judicial Magistrate Aarti Aditya Bandil (Court G-14). Twisha Sharma’s father and brother were present in court during the proceedings.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought an extension of the judicial custody of the two suspects, Samarth Singh and retired District Judge Giribala Singh, till July 14.

The agency told the court that the investigation is still ongoing and that continued judicial custody is necessary.

The CBI informed the court that several witness statements are yet to be recorded. In addition, forensic examination of seized mobile phones, laptops and other digital devices is still in progress. Officials said the investigation will take more time to complete.

The agency also indicated that it may seek police remand of the suspects again if required during the course of the investigation. It added that further action will depend on findings that emerge during the probe.

A key point raised by the CBI was the need to access the laptop of suspect Samarth Singh. However, the password for the device has not yet been recovered. The agency said access is important as the laptop may contain crucial digital evidence needed to move the investigation forward.

CBI seeks extension of judicial custody till July 14

The court’s decision on the CBI’s request is awaited. If the plea is accepted, both suspects will remain in judicial custody till July 14 while the investigation continues.

The two were taken into 14-day judicial custody by the CBI on June 2 after the second autopsy on Twisha Sharma’s body was conducted.

Later, the custody was extended till June 30.

Notably, retired District Judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh are in judicial custody at Bhopal Central Jail in connection with the suspected dowry death case of model-actor Twisha Sharma.