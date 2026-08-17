Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Files 636-Page Chargesheet Against Husband Samarth, Mother-In-Law Giribala Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a 636-page chargesheet in the Twisha Sharma murder case before the CBI Court, as reported on Monday.
After almost 3 months of investigations, interrogations and court proceedings, cases were registered against Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh and her mother-in-law Giribala Singh.
The accused were booked under Sections 80(2), 85, 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.
The chargesheet was submitted after the CBI investigation into allegations related to Twisha Sharma’s death. The court will now examine the chargesheet and decide the further course of action in the case.
Further details in the matter are still awaited.
Mother-son duo in CBI custody for over 70 days
Notably, Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribal Singh were sent to a 5-day CBI remand on May 29. However, given the seriousness and complexity of the case, CBI kept seeking extensions in the remand.
This way, the mother-son duo spent around 70-80 days in CBI custody.
During this time, CBI recreated the suicide scene at retired judge Giribala Singh’s residence using a dummy of 80 kilogram to match Twisha’s weight.
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Officials From Delhi Recreate Alleged Suicide Scene At Giribala Singh's Residence -- VIDEO | FP Photo
Later, CBI also acquired the access of Samarth’s laptop to obtain voice samples of the mother-son duo.
Samarth, who is a lawyer, and his mother Giribala, a former district judge,were accused by Twisha’s family of subjecting her to mental harassment, physical violence and dowry-related torture.
Twisha, who married Samarth in December last year, was found hanging at her marital home on May 12.
According to the FIR, Samarth took Twisha to AIIMS Bhopal and claimed that she had hanged herself at home around 10.20 pm.
However, doctors at AIIMS informed police that Twisha was brought dead to the hospital, following which a medico-legal case was registered.