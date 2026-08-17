Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Files 636-Page Chargesheet Against Husband Samarth, Mother-In-Law Giribala Singh

Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Files 636-Page Chargesheet Against Husband Samarth Singh, Mother-In-Law |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a 636-page chargesheet in the Twisha Sharma murder case before the CBI Court, as reported on Monday.

After almost 3 months of investigations, interrogations and court proceedings, cases were registered against Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh and her mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

The accused were booked under Sections 80(2), 85, 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Twisha Sharma death case:



"She stopped performing puja and fasting after marriage, she had a split personality.



She admitted in front of the doctor that she consumed marijuana and wanted to abort her child.



We want fair investigation."



- Mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma and… pic.twitter.com/XSfbicpi5m — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) May 19, 2026

The chargesheet was submitted after the CBI investigation into allegations related to Twisha Sharma’s death. The court will now examine the chargesheet and decide the further course of action in the case.

Further details in the matter are still awaited.

#WATCH | Twisha Sharma death case | Bhopal | Twisha's husband and the accused Samarth Singh being taken away by the police, from his residence https://t.co/FQFmDILich pic.twitter.com/xMvsb3fiu7 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

Mother-son duo in CBI custody for over 70 days

Notably, Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribal Singh were sent to a 5-day CBI remand on May 29. However, given the seriousness and complexity of the case, CBI kept seeking extensions in the remand.

This way, the mother-son duo spent around 70-80 days in CBI custody.

During this time, CBI recreated the suicide scene at retired judge Giribala Singh’s residence using a dummy of 80 kilogram to match Twisha’s weight.

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Officials From Delhi Recreate Alleged Suicide Scene At Giribala Singh's Residence -- VIDEO | FP Photo

#WATCH | Twisha Sharma death case | Bhopal | Twisha's husband and the accused Samarth Singh being taken away by the police, from his residence https://t.co/FQFmDILich pic.twitter.com/xMvsb3fiu7 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

Read Also Twisha Sharma Death Case: Retired Judge Giribala Moves High Court For Bail

#WATCH | Twisha Sharma death case | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Court sends Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, who are accused in the case, to 14-day judicial custody. pic.twitter.com/A8EtUKM63V — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 2, 2026

Later, CBI also acquired the access of Samarth’s laptop to obtain voice samples of the mother-son duo.

Samarth, who is a lawyer, and his mother Giribala, a former district judge,were accused by Twisha’s family of subjecting her to mental harassment, physical violence and dowry-related torture.

Twisha, who married Samarth in December last year, was found hanging at her marital home on May 12.

According to the FIR, Samarth took Twisha to AIIMS Bhopal and claimed that she had hanged herself at home around 10.20 pm.

However, doctors at AIIMS informed police that Twisha was brought dead to the hospital, following which a medico-legal case was registered.