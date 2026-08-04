Twisha Sharma Death Case: Retired Judge Giribala Moves High Court For Bail | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Retired district judge Giribala filed a bail application in the High Court on Monday in the Twisha Sharma death case after the District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, rejected her plea on July 25.

She was first sent to judicial remand along with her son, Smarth Singh, on June 2.

The district court had observed that the investigation had collected substantial material, including call detail records (CDRs), WhatsApp chats, witness statements, and other documentary and electronic evidence, which, at that stage, disclosed the accused's apparent involvement in the offence.

The district court had further noted that the accused is a retired district and sessions judge and is serving as the chairperson of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

In view of her position and influence, the court observed that the possibility of influencing witnesses or interfering with the ongoing investigation could not be ruled out if she was released on bail.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, appearing for Twisha Sharma's side, said, "A bail application has been filed by Giribala in the High Court after the district court rejected her plea."