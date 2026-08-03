Bhopal Power Cut August 4: Power To Remain Disrupted In Pampapur, Girnar Colony, Yashoda Garden & More; Check Full List

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in several parts of Bhopal will face scheduled power cuts on Monday, August 3, due to line shifting work being carried out by the electricity department.

Power supply will remain affected in the following areas:

Areas: E-6 & E-7 Sector, Gautam Nagar JJ, Nupur Kunj, shops near 12 No. Market

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Reason: Line maintenance work

Areas: Pampapur, Harshwardhan Nagar and all nearest areas

Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Reason: Painting work by Nagar Nigam

Areas: Rameshwaram Extension, A-Sector, Housing Board Quarters (Purbanchal), Gayatri Vihar, Parth Sarthi Parisar, Yashoda Garden

Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Reason: Line maintenance work

Areas: Amrawad Khurd Gaon, Girnar Colony, Malhotra College, Girnar Hills, Galaxy

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Reason: Line maintenance work

Areas: DHV Township, DHV-3, Westend Avenue and nearest areas

Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Reason: Line maintenance work

Areas: Bairagarh Chichali, Meenakhedi, Amrai, Gehukheda and nearest areas

Time: 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Reason: Line maintenance work

Residents in the affected localities are advised to plan their day accordingly and complete essential work before the scheduled shutdown. Electricity supply is expected to be restored after the line shifting work is completed.