 Bhopal Power Cut August 4: Power To Remain Disrupted In Pampapur, Girnar Colony, Yashoda Garden & More; Check Full List
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Bhopal Power Cut August 4: Power To Remain Disrupted In Pampapur, Girnar Colony, Yashoda Garden & More; Check Full List

Power supply will remain disrupted in several areas of the city on Monday due to line maintenance work and painting by the Nagar Nigam. Outages, scheduled between 10 am and 6 pm, will affect localities including Gautam Nagar, Harshwardhan Nagar, Rameshwaram Extension, Amrawad Khurd, DHV Township and Bairagarh Chichali. Residents are advised to plan accordingly.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 03, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
Bhopal Power Cut August 4: Power To Remain Disrupted In Pampapur, Girnar Colony, Yashoda Garden & More; Check Full List
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in several parts of Bhopal will face scheduled power cuts on Monday, August 3, due to line shifting work being carried out by the electricity department.

Power supply will remain affected in the following areas:

Areas: E-6 & E-7 Sector, Gautam Nagar JJ, Nupur Kunj, shops near 12 No. Market
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Reason: Line maintenance work

Areas: Pampapur, Harshwardhan Nagar and all nearest areas
Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
Reason: Painting work by Nagar Nigam

Areas: Rameshwaram Extension, A-Sector, Housing Board Quarters (Purbanchal), Gayatri Vihar, Parth Sarthi Parisar, Yashoda Garden
Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm
Reason: Line maintenance work

Areas: Amrawad Khurd Gaon, Girnar Colony, Malhotra College, Girnar Hills, Galaxy
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Reason: Line maintenance work

Areas: DHV Township, DHV-3, Westend Avenue and nearest areas
Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm
Reason: Line maintenance work

Areas: Bairagarh Chichali, Meenakhedi, Amrai, Gehukheda and nearest areas
Time: 10:00 am to 3:00 pm
Reason: Line maintenance work

Residents in the affected localities are advised to plan their day accordingly and complete essential work before the scheduled shutdown. Electricity supply is expected to be restored after the line shifting work is completed.

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