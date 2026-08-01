Bhopal Municipal Corporation Begins Sealing Drive Against Illegal Commercial Establishments In Residential Areas | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday began its sealing drive against illegal commercial establishments operating from residential areas, following the expiry of the 24-hour deadline given to property owners.

The first action was taken in Rohit Nagar, where the civic body sealed a tattoo and skin clinic located near Rudraksha Square for allegedly operating from a residential property without the required permission.

The sealing drive is part of BMC's action against unauthorised commercial activities in residential colonies, being carried out in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court.

राजनीतिक क्रांति, भोपाल

*आवासीय क्षेत्र में चल रही अवैध गतिविधियों पर नगर निगम का शिकंजा*

*आई लव टैटू को किया सील*

नगर निगम भोपाल ने बावडिया कला में आवासीय क्षेत्र में अवैध रूप से संचालित की जा रही व्यावसायिक गतिविधियों के खिलाफ बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए आई लव टैटू( स्किन मशीन टैटू pic.twitter.com/keQ1vb8gVJ — राजनीतिक क्रांति, दैनिक समाचार पत्र (@RajnitikKranti) August 1, 2026

The civic body had earlier issued 1,018 notices across the city, asking property owners to either submit valid documents permitting commercial use or stop running businesses from residential premises. Officials had warned that establishments failing to comply would face sealing action.

According to BMC officials, more sealing operations will be carried out in the coming days across different residential areas of the city. The action is expected to cover properties found violating land-use rules.

While residents have welcomed the drive, saying it will help reduce illegal commercial activities in residential colonies, several traders have opposed the action and demanded a practical solution from the authorities.

The BMC has maintained that collecting commercial taxes does not give permission to operate a business from a residential property and that only properties with valid commercial approval can legally run such establishments.