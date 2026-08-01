Bhopal Gas Victims Allege Faecal Contamination In Drinking Water Around Union Carbide Site | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gas victims on Thursday alleged that nearly 70% of water samples collected from localities around the abandoned Union Carbide factory tested positive for faecal coliform, indicating widespread contamination of drinking water.

They accused the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) of creating a situation similar to Indore's Bhagirathpura by supplying contaminated water to residents.

The activists said that in August 2018, the Supreme Court, acting on complaints of faecal contamination in piped water, directed the BMC to lay sewage lines and ensure proper drainage in the affected areas.

Although the civic body assured the court that the work would be completed within three months, it has failed to take any concrete steps in the past eight years, they alleged.

Addressing a press conference, Rachna Dhingra of the Bhopal Group for Information and Action demanded strict action against officials responsible for supplying faeces-contaminated drinking water.

"People should not have to die, as in Bhagirathpura, before officials are punished for endangering public health in violation of the Supreme Court's orders.

We demand time-bound implementation of the sewage and drainage plan and an independent system to monitor drinking water quality," she said.

Responding to the allegations, BMC superintending engineer (water supply) Udit Garg told Free Press that the reported test results were not issued by any recognised laboratory and, therefore, could not be considered reliable.

He said the BMC regularly supplies piped water to all 42 gas victim localities and conducts frequent water quality tests.