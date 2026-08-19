Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Calls It Suicide, Examines Phone Recording & Other Evidence

Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Calls It Suicide, Examines Phone Recording and Other Evidence | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has termed the death of former model and actress Twisha Sharma as suicide, citing a forensic report from AIIMS, on Wednesday.

The agency reached the conclusion in its 636-page chargesheet submitted before a Bhopal court on Monday.

However, the investigation is not over yet. The CBI is examining several pieces of evidence and is likely to reveal more details in a supplementary chargesheet.

According to the chargesheet, the agency has recovered a phone recording in which Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, and his mother, retired district judge Giribala Singh, are allegedly heard discussing her.

The CBI has collected voice samples of both accused and sent them to a forensic laboratory to verify whether the voices in the recording belong to them.

The agency has also informed the court that data from a basic phone and Twisha's iPhone could provide further information about the case.

Investigators believe the data may reveal the involvement of other people or help identify additional witnesses.

However, the phone data has not yet been recovered and handed over to the CBI.

The CBI has also sent the CCTV DVR recovered from the accused's house to a forensic laboratory. If any evidence of tampering is found, the agency may conduct a separate investigation.

Twisha's brother Harshit Sharma and husband Samarth Singh's mobile phones have also been sent for forensic data recovery.

Twisha died on the night of May 12 at her in-laws' house in Katara Hills, Bhopal.

The initial investigation was conducted by Katara Hills police before the case was handed over to the CBI on May 25.

The CBI arrested Giribala Singh on May 28 after questioning her for around eight hours. Giribala and Samarth have been in judicial custody since June 2.

Lawyers who examined the chargesheet have also questioned the absence of details about Samarth's whereabouts after the FIR was registered on May 13.

He was reportedly missing for several days before police arrested him on May 21 from the Jabalpur High Court premises.

The CBI investigation is continuing, with phone data, voice samples and CCTV footage still being examined.