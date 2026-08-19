Twisha Sharma’s Parents To File Protest Petition Against CBI Chargesheet, Cite AIIMS Report Differences | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Not satisfied with the CBI chargesheet in the Twisha Sharma death case, her family has alleged several loopholes in the agency's probe and said it will file a protest petition seeking a detailed investigation.

The 31-page chargesheet, with annexures running into hundreds of pages, chronicles alleged psychological torture inflicted on Twisha by her husband Samarth Singh and her mother-in-law Giribala Singh during the six months of marriage, allegedly leaving her with no option but to end her life.

Twisha, who married Samarth last December, was found hanging at her marital home on May 12.

Advocate Ankuar Pandey, representing Twisha Sharma's family, said, “Victims are given the right to file a protest petition in the magistrate court in which the challan has been filed.

We are analysing the CBI challan and, based on the loopholes, we will file this petition in the magistrate's court. There is no need to approach the High Court over it."

The advocate claimed that the CBI chargesheet has many loopholes. The reply of AIIMS, Bhopal, to police queries, and the report of AIIMS, Delhi, are different, said Pandey.

As per AIIMS, Bhopal, contusions found in fingers and wrists are fresh and simple in nature and appear to have been produced shortly before death.

The possibility of these injuries being sustained during struggle/scuffle before death could not be ruled out and since these injuries are ante-mortem in nature, they could not have been caused death during the fall of the body while bringing the deceased body down from suspension, the advocate cited from the report.

Not satisfied with CBI chargesheet

Navnidhi Sharma, Twisha Sharma’s father, said, “We are not satisfied with the CBI challan. However, CBI has filed an application in the court for a supplementary challan soon.

Date and time have not been mentioned. We have scope for filing a protest petition in the court against the CBI chargesheet as my daughter cannot commit suicide.”