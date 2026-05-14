Turtle Conservation Campaign: 83 Turtle Hatchlings Released In Chambal River In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Forest Department kicked off Turtle Conservation Campaign in the National Chambal Sanctuary on Thursday. In the latest development, 83 turtle hatchlings were released into their natural habitat Mahua Ghat at from a temporary turtle hatchery,

Turtles were released in the presence of Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Harish Chandra Baghel and Bhind Superintendent, Shyam Singh Chauhan.

According to the Forest Department, four temporary turtle hatcheries have been established in National Chambal Sanctuary area at Baroli Ghat, Bateshwara Ghat, Used Ghat, and Sankari Ghat to facilitate turtle conservation. A total of 395 nests have been secured within these hatcheries.

According to departmental records, 7,344 turtle hatchlings have emerged from these four hatcheries till now, all of them have been safely released into the natural environment of the Chambal River. Meanwhile, the hatching process is still underway in some of the remaining nests. Forest officials emphasised that the conservation of turtles is important for maintaining the ecological balance of the Chambal River.

Morena DFO Harish Chandra Baghel stated that 80 turtles, raised at the Deori Center, were released at Mahua Ghat. Following this, he, along with other officials, conducted intensive patrolling around the river ghats at the Chambal River. He explained that the primary objective of the patrolling was to gather information regarding illegal mining activities in the region. During the inspection, all river ghats were found to be closed, and no illegal activity was detected.