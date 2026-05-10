MP Expands Wildlife Push Beyond Tigers; Cheetah Tally Reaches 57, Vulture Conservation Gains Pace

MP Expands Wildlife Push Beyond Tigers, Cheetah Count Reaches 57, Vulture Conservation On |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is celebrating Mother's Day by taking major steps to strengthen wildlife conservation beyond just tigers.

During his visit to Kuno National Park on May 10 and 11, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will oversee the release of two female cheetahs from Botswana into the forest. But this move is part of a much bigger plan.

For years, Madhya Pradesh has been known as India’s ‘Tiger State.’ Now, the state is working to protect many species, including cheetahs, vultures, elephants, gharials, crocodiles, and turtles.

At Kuno, cheetahs brought from Botswana are slowly being released into the wild after staying in special enclosures.

#WATCH | Kuno National Park celebrates Mother's day by releasing a heartwarming video of cheetah Veera caring for her two cubs and playing with them, celebrating wildlife motherhood and conservation success.#HappyMothersDay #kunonationalpark #MadhyaPradesh #cheetah #wildlife pic.twitter.com/4qdWhWWEFu — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 11, 2025

Cheetah tally reaches 57

The total number of cheetahs under Project Cheetah has reached 57, including 4 cubs born in April 2026. Officials say the animals are healthy and adjusting well.

The state is also preparing new habitats for cheetahs at Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary and Nauradehi.

Tiger conservation is also growing. Ratapani was declared the 8th tiger reserve in 2024, and Madhav National Park became the 9th tiger reserve in 2025.

Nature's beauty at its finest!



Witnessing Cheetah Gamini and her five cubs revel in the rain at Kuno National Park is heartwarming and a reminder of the harmony and resilience found in the wild. https://t.co/PVzcUbOWFR — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 5, 2024

Steps like building safety walls and managing forest edges are being taken to reduce human-animal conflict.

The government is focusing on wildlife corridors so animals can move safely between forests. Wildlife-friendly structures like underpasses and overpasses are being developed on highways.

To reduce conflicts, the state has increased compensation for deaths caused by wild animals from ₹8 lakh to ₹25 lakh.

A ₹47 crore plan has also been approved to manage wild elephants and reduce conflicts with people.

#WATCH | Female cheetah Jwala Rescued And Brought Back To Kuno National Park After She Had Earlier Strayed Into Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur District Near Ranthambore Sanctuary#kunonationalpark #MadhyaPradesh #cheetahjwala #cheetah #wildlife @KunoNationalPrk pic.twitter.com/yK140qLUQi — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 12, 2025

Vulture conservation in progress

Madhya Pradesh is also working on vulture conservation. A breeding centre near Bhopal is helping protect these birds.

In one case, a rescued vulture from Vidisha was treated and later flew thousands of kilometres toward Central Asia.

The state is also expanding protected areas. A new wildlife sanctuary named after Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar was created in 2025, taking the total number of sanctuaries in the state to 25.

Experts say the focus is now shifting from just increasing animal numbers to managing habitats, reducing conflicts, and supporting local communities.

Madhya Pradesh is trying to build a new model of conservation - one that includes multiple species, better planning, tourism, and community support.

If successful, Kuno may become known not just for bringing cheetahs back to India, but for changing how wildlife conservation is done in the country.