Bhopal News: Cheetahs To Be Released At Nauradehi Sanctuary Says CM Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said cheetahs will be released at Rani Durgavati Sanctuary (Nauradehi) after two months and this will create third habitat (after Kuno National park and Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary) for cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh.

The government will also release crocodiles, gharials and turtles in different water bodies to ensure biodiversity, he added. The Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing ministers ahead of the Cabinet meeting at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

Yadav said an international institution in Germany has certified Pachmarhi as a Green Destination, making it the first place in the country to receive this certification. He also informed ministers that Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil praised the state government's Jal Ganga Mission.

The Chief Minister said digital registration of documents has commenced in Madhya Pradesh. More than 16 lakh documents are digitised in the state every year.

E-registration of documents has begun through Sampada 2.0, he said. Yadav also spoke about a helpline established for people from the state stranded in Gulf countries. Any resident in need can approach the helpline without hesitation.He also congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup.