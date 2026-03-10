Bhopal News: 32-Year-Old Woman Raped By Husband’s Kin, Case Registered | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old woman was blackmailed and raped by her husband’s relative. On her complaint, Gautam Nagar police have registered a case and launched efforts to trace and arrest him.

According to reports, victim in her complaint said her husband’s cousin Afsar frequently visited the house. The woman often used to share her household and personal problems including complaints about her husband. During this period, Afsar saved screen shots of their chats.

In August last year, when the woman was alone at home, Afsar reportedly showed her the old chat screenshots and pressurised her to have physical relations with him. He allegedly threatened to reveal their conversations to her husband if she refused.

The accused is said to have continued exploiting her on multiple occasions, repeatedly threatening to disclose the chats and defame her.

Unable to bear the harassment any longer, the woman informed her husband and other family members and later filed a complaint at the police station.

16-yr-old student hangs self

A 16-year-old school student committed suicide by hanging herself at her home under Parwalia police station limits on Monday night. No suicide note was recovered from the spot and the reasons behind the incident are still not known. However, the family suspects that she was under stress related to her studies.

The deceased has been identified as Priyansi Chauhan (16), in Parwalia village and was a school student. Her family has her mother and a brother, while her father had passed away earlier. Her mother has a private job and her brother is employed at a petrol pump.

On Monday, both the mother and brother had gone to work, while Priyansi was alone at home. Her brother Aman Chauhan returned home and found the door locked from inside. When he looked through the window, he saw Priyansi hanging from a noose.

He immediately informed nearby residents and the police. Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.