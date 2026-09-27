Truck Runs Over Biker After Hitting Motorcycle On Hiran River Bridge In MP's Katangi | Representative Image

Katangi (Madhya Pradesh): A motorcyclist died, and another was injured after a truck allegedly hit them from behind on the bridge over the Hiran River in Katangi. The truck driver left the scene, and police are searching for the vehicle. The two men, identified as Brijendra and Buddhu Thakur, were travelling towards Katangi when the accident occurred.

According to the initial account, Brijendra was riding the motorcycle and tried to steer around a pothole on the bridge. A truck approaching from behind then struck the motorcycle.

The impact threw the two riders in different directions. Buddhu fell to one side of the road and sustained minor injuries. Brijendra fell in the truck’s path, was run over and died at the scene. He was reported to be a resident of Paudi village in the Katangi area.

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The collision brought traffic on the bridge to a halt. Vehicles remained backed up for some time as people gathered at the spot and police attended to the accident.

Katangi police reached the scene and sent Brijendra’s body for a post-mortem examination. They have registered a case and begun looking for the truck involved. The vehicle had not been located at the time of the initial report.

Investigators will need to identify the truck and establish how the collision occurred. The account provided describes it as speeding, but the vehicle’s speed and the driver’s actions have yet to be established through the investigation.

The accident has also drawn attention to the pothole the riders were reportedly trying to avoid. Police have not said whether the condition of the road contributed to the collision.

The initial account gives Brijendra’s surname as both Lodhi and Thakur. His surname should be confirmed with police or family before publication.