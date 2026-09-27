 Bhopal Robbery Bid Caretaker Allegedly Shared House Details Before Hammer Attack On Retired Officer
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Bhopal Robbery Bid Caretaker Allegedly Shared House Details Before Hammer Attack On Retired Officer

Awadhpuri police arrested caretaker Samiksha Srivastava and three others over the robbery attempt and hammer attack on retired mining officer Mohan Chaudhary, 71. Police allege she planned the crime and shared details of his home. All four were remanded to police custody for three days. Officers are separately investigating a broken lock found at the house on Saturday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 26, 2026, 10:15 PM IST
Bhopal Robbery Bid Caretaker Allegedly Shared House Details Before Hammer Attack On Retired Officer
Bhopal Robbery Bid Caretaker Allegedly Shared House Details Before Hammer Attack On Retired Officer | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Awadhpuri police on Saturday arrested caretaker Samiksha Srivastava, her boyfriend Vishnu Gaur and two alleged aides, Ravi Yadav and another suspect, in connection with the attack on a 71-year-old retired mining officer Mohan Chaudhary during a robbery bid at his house in New Shriram Parisar.

The caretaker had even planned to get herself tied up so that no one would suspect her involvement in the robbery. ACP Aditi Bhawsar said Samiksha was the mastermind of the conspiracy.

She hatched the plan and provided the suspects with detailed information about the house, its layout and the family's belongings. The suspects have been taken on three-day police remand for questioning.

The ACP said Samiksha is a resident of Itarsi, while Vishnu Gaur and the other suspects are from Seoni Malwa, Sonkachh and Umraoganj. Police are questioning them to establish their roles in the crime and are also checking their previous criminal records.

Lock found broken at same house

Meanwhile, in a shocking turn of events, the elderly couple found the lock of their main door broken when they returned following treatment from AIIMS on Saturday.

Police said the couple had denied finding cash or valuables missing from the house. Cops are investigating the new incident and suspect that unidentified thieves tried breaking into the house after finding it locked.

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