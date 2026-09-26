Bhopal Painting Contractor Falls To Death From Balcony; Family Alleges Foul Play | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 31-year-old man died after falling from the fourth-floor balcony of a multi-storey building in Habibganj area on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Pramod Oswal, who worked as a painting contractor.

Pramod's family alleged that he was pushed from the balcony following an argument with his wife and her paramour. They claimed that the couple’s eight-year-old son witnessed the incident.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation. Pramod's brother Pradeep claimed that Pramod had married Durga, a woman in the neighbourhood, around nine years ago. The couple had frequent disputes over allegations of her illicit affair.

On Friday night, Pramod returned home from work and allegedly saw his wife with another man, which led to an argument.

The family alleged that during the dispute, Durga and the man present in the flat together pushed Pramod from the balcony.

He sustained serious injuries in the fall and was declared dead by doctors at the hospital.It is claimed that Pramod's eight-year-old son witnessed the incident.

The woman and the man accompanying her fled from the spot after the incident. Pramod's kin claimed that loud DJ music and drums were being played in the area at the time due to Ganesh idol immersion processions, which prevented neighbours from hearing the argument from inside the house.

Habibganj police station in-charge Sanjeev Chouksey said a case has been registered and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Further action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report and statements of the child and other family members, he added.