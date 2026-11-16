Truck Catches Fire On Jhansi-Khajuraho Highway In Chhatarpur, Driver Jumps Out To Save His Life | VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur Highway News: A truck caught fire while moving on the Jhansi-Khajuraho Highway in Chhatarpur district on Sunday evening. The fire spread rapidly and engulfed the vehicle. The driver jumped out of the truck to save his life. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

According to reports, the empty truck was travelling towards Jhansi on Jhansi-Khajuraho four-lane highway. When it reached the bus stand near Kararaganj village, smoke started coming from the vehicle. Within minutes, the smoke turned into flames, and the front portion of the truck caught fire.

Seeing the fire spread, the driver steered the truck towards the highway divider and jumped out. The front section of the vehicle was completely gutted in the blaze.

#WATCH | Truck Catches Fire On Jhansi-Khajuraho Highway In Chhatarpur, Driver Jumps Out To Save Life #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #MPFire https://t.co/WrdNjbZgUA — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 16, 2026

FP Photo

Fire Brigade And Police Reach The Spot

The truck fire in Chhatarpur caused panic among commuters. Several passersby stopped to watch the burning vehicle, resulting in a traffic jam on the highway.

After receiving information from locals, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot. Firefighters worked to bring the truck fire under control. Meanwhile, police managed traffic from one side of the highway to reduce congestion.

Traffic returned to normal after the damaged truck was removed from the road.

Losses Estimated In Lakhs, No Casualties

The truck was severely damaged in the fire on Jhansi-Khajuraho four-lane highway, with losses estimated at several lakhs of rupees. However, as the vehicle was empty, no cargo was lost.

The driver escaped safely, and no injuries or deaths were reported. Local police have started an investigation to determine the cause of the truck fire.

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