Three Bike-Borne Men Arrested For Robbing Four College Students At Knifepoint In Bhopal, Stolen Chains Recovered | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three bike-borne men who robbed four college students of their chains at knifepoint in Ratibad area have been arrested. Police have recovered all four stolen chains and taken the suspects on a three-day remand for interrogation. Two of them have previous criminal records.

According to Ratibad police station in-charge Rasbihari Sharma, the incident occurred on Oct 10. Eighteen-year-old college student Sanskriti Gaur, a resident of Kolar Road, had gone for a drive along Kaliyasot Road with her friend and two male friends, Dev and Vansh.

The four students had stopped at a spot and were bursting firecrackers when three men arrived on a motorcycle. The suspects abused them and threatened them with a knife before snatching four chains - two gold, one silver and one Bendix chain - before fleeing.

Police registered a case in this connection and examined CCTV footage. Following a tip-off, police on Sunday arrested the suspects identified as Balram and Rampal, residents of Om Nagar, and Saurabh of Kamla Nagar area. Police also recovered the looted jewellery from their possession.

Ratibad police station in-charge Rasbihari Sharma said the suspects have past criminal records.

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