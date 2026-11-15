Chhath Puja 2026 In Bhopal Sees Thousands Offer Arghya To Setting Sun, 2,100 Diyas Illuminate Sheetaldas Ki Bagiya | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of devotees singing traditional Chhath songs thronged the city ghats on Sunday to offer 'arghya' to the setting sun. It was part of the third day of four-day Chhath celebrations.

Men, women and children dressed in new clothes reached the ghats for puja. A carpet was laid for fasting devotees (vratis) as the ghats were decorated with lights and colourful buntings.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who visited Prempura ghat, said that Chhath, the grand festival of Sun worship and folk faith, was a celebration of purity, restraint, discipline and dedication.

It is an occasion of celebration and joy for the entire nation. Mothers and sisters observe a 36-hour fast without consuming water to pray for the long life of their husbands, the happiness of their children, the prosperity of their families and the good health of all, he said.

About 2,100 earthen lamps that were lit as offerings illuminated Sheetaldas ki Bagiya, Kamla Park.

Flower showers, fireworks, boating and cultural programmes were the major attractions of the event. Alongside the rituals, youths who excelled in different fields were felicitated.

The four-day Chhath Mahaparva will end on Monday with devotees offering arghya to the rising sun followed by breaking of the fast.