25-Year-Old Woman Journalist Killed After Dumper Runs Over Her In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman journalist died in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Sapna Kumari, who was travelling to her office on a Rapido bike taxi when the accident occurred around 11 am.

The incident occurred near Bhadbhada Square in Bhopal. Sapna, originally from Bihar, had booked a Rapido bike taxi to reach the office of a private news channel where she was working as a trainee journalist.

During the journey, another biker allegedly cut in front of the Rapido rider, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. Sapna fell onto the road, and a dumper coming from behind ran over her. She died on the spot.

After receiving information about the accident, Kamla Nagar police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Police have launched a search for the biker and the dumper driver, who fled after the accident.

Officials are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed near the accident site to identify the vehicles and trace the drivers.

Further investigation is underway.