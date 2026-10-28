Bhopal Road Accidents Kill 3 As Speeding Pickup Rams Two Bikes In Gunga, Truck Hits Motorcycle In Khajuri Sadak | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were killed and another was seriously injured after a speeding loading pickup vehicle collided head-on with two motorcycles near Jaitpura village in Gunga, on Tuesday afternoon.

Gunga police station incharge Rinku Jatav said the deceased were Aman Nagar (22) and Shubham Ahirwar (20) of Hinoti Sadak village.

The two were returning home from Bhopal with a friend travelling on another motorcycle. Near Jaitpura, a speeding pickup coming from Berasia rammed into both bikes.

All three sustained serious injuries and were taken to Hamidia Hospital, where doctors declared Aman and Shubham dead. The third youth remains under treatment.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. Police have seized the pickup and registered a case, launching a search for the accused. In a separate incident, a 28-year-old man from Vidisha died during treatment when truck hit his motorcycle in Khajuri Sadak area.

According to reports, Milan Sahariya was travelling with Krantibai from Gandhi Nagar towards Khajuri Sadak three days ago.

On Bhouri Bypass Road, a speeding truck approaching from the Eicher College side hit their motorcycle, leaving both seriously injured. Milan, who suffered a severe head injury, died on Monday afternoon.