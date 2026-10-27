Bhopal Couple Found Hanging At Home While Children Slept In Another Room, Police Probe Suspected Suicide | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A couple committed suicide by hanging themselves at their house in Raipur village under the Eitkhedi police station limits in a rural area. Their bodies were found hanging from the ceiling fan hook in their room on Tuesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Surendra Silawat (35) and his wife, Mona (34). Both worked as daily-wage labourers and had two children, aged 15 and 13. The children were sleeping in another room when the incident took place.

Eitkhedi police station in-charge Ashish Sapre said preliminary information suggested that the couple had been having marital disputes for the past four to five days. However, the exact circumstances that led to the suicides remain unclear.

Police said a neighbour noticed the house gate open early on Tuesday morning and woke up the children. Later, the couple were found hanging inside a room whose door was closed.

Police reached the spot with a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team and carried out investigations. However, no suicide note was found at the spot.

During the preliminary investigation, police also learnt that the couple had reportedly been involved in a dispute with a neighbour four days before the incident over harassment of a woman. Cops are also examining this angle along with other possible reasons behind the deaths.