Bhopal Bus Accident: Running Late, Speeding College Bus Rams Into Divider On VIP Road; Students, Staff Injured

Bhopal bus accident: A college bus rammed into a divider and collided with a pole on VIP Road in Bhopal on Tuesday morning. As many as 11 people, including college staff and students, were injured in the accident. The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the steering wheel while navigating a curve between the Raja Bhoj statue and Karbala.

Injured students stated that they were running about half an hour late for college, prompting the driver to drive the bus at high speed. As the speeding bus reached VIP Road, it rammed into a divider.

College officials described the incident as unfortunate. They informed that six students were injured, four of whom have already been discharged from the hospital. One or two more are expected to be discharged soon. They assured that an investigation into the driver's alleged negligence would be conducted.

According to officials at the Kohefiza police station, the bus was transporting RGPV students from the city's 12 Number Stop. The vehicle was travelling at high speed while navigating a curve on VIP Road. The driver lost control, causing the bus to strike the divider and subsequently hit a pole. Following the accident, the bus was brought back to an upright position, and the passengers were safely evacuated.