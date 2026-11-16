Overheard In Bhopal: Peon’s Anger, Setting Eyes, Bid For Posting & More | Representative Image

Peon’s anger

Showing anger need not always be an officer’s prerogative; sometimes he has to endure his peon’s fuming. An IAS officer, who rudely talks to his subordinates, confronted his peon’s anger some time ago. The peon works in a department outside Mantralaya. One day, Sahib humiliated the peon, who, too, flew off the handle, saying, “It does not matter whether you retain me or terminate my services, but you should not misbehave with me.” The peon’s reply shocked the officer, who began to fumble for words to react to the cheek. The peon’s voice also reached the employees and officers of the department. They took him out of Sahib’s chamber. He has been sent to another place. But Sahib, known for demeaning his subordinates, avoids misbehaving with his staffers, especially with the lower-rank employees, like peons, after the incident.

Key position

A woman officer, removed from an important position after she invited the wrath of the head of state, got a key assignment again. The government assigned her the duty as an additional and temporary charge but accommodated the officer, sitting idle. Because another female officer has gone on long leave, the government has given her the charge of an important department. The officer may extend her leave. So, she may remain in the department for a longer period. When the government shifted her, many bureaucrats disagreed with the government’s move. When the higher-ups found an opportunity, they adjusted her to a key position. The department, where she got a posting earlier, lacked work. She felt unhappy. The new assignment has delighted her. Because she has enough time, she plans for a posting to another department by the time her counterpart resumes duty.

Sahib’s letter

Before retiring, A senior bureaucrat wrote a letter to the senior officers about his department. He sent the letter through email. The mail consists of information about a project being handled by the department. In the letter, he has mentioned, though obliquely, that a few people continue to plunder the state coffers in the name of the project. The officer cited some statistics in the letter, indicating how an agency from outside the state has provided fabricated data. Through this letter, the retired officer blew the lid off the secrets of a big organisation. The mail enraged the government, which reportedly swept it under the carpet. The figures mentioned in the letter point to the financial swiz going on in the name of the project. The data mentioned in the letter reached some people who may soon blow the whistle.

Neither I nor you ….!

A slogan of the Prime Minister, ‘Neither I will take a bribe nor will I let others do it’, has become popular. In the same way, a slogan about a divisional commissioner has triggered discussions. About the divisional commissioner, his subordinates say that Sahib believes in ‘Neither I will lift a finger nor will I let you.’ This officer has gained a reputation across the division: Neither he himself makes any decisions, nor does he assent to anyone else’s. Several cases stay pending with Sahib. But he does not dispose of those issues. He feels making decisions on any issue may increase his problems. Sahib had to jump through hoops to get a posting to the division. Information about his indecisiveness has already reached the higher-ups. And they have begun to mull over shifting him from the division. Wherever he works, people come to know about his indecisiveness within a few days of his posting.

Setting eyes

The post of collector in an important district may be vacant in the coming days. Talks about the transfer of the collector have started. Although the government has yet to make a decision on the timings of his transfer, speculations about it go on. The administration may transfer him either in December or in January. The graph of the city in various aspects has begun to fall. So, the government plans to transfer Sahib and post someone else there. Amid the talks about Sahib's transfer, some officers have become active to get a posting in the district in case of any change. People in the corridors of power say an officer wants to go to the district. Two other officers have also begun to make efforts to join the important district as collector. By the way, people say after making all the efforts, the officer, who has direct links with higher-ups, can get a posting there.

Bid for posting

A Principal Secretary (PS) makes all efforts for his posting, but just as the government comes up with the transfer list, his name remains missing from it. He stays deprived of a posting because getting out of the place where he works proves to be more than challenging. People in the corridors of power say the officer has developed such a strong clout that an important person in the place where he works has agreed to relieve him. Sahib passed on the message to his close aides that the important person had agreed to relieve him. The government may transfer him to an important department. Yet, the issue before the higher-ups remains who they should send to the place in lieu of the PS. Most of the efficient officers avoid going there. They prefer a smaller department in Mantralaya to going to the place where the PS works. Ergo, until the top bosses find a replacement for the PS, they cannot transfer him. For this reason, the PS’s efforts to get out of the place fall through. Against this backdrop, the PS has befriended a person with expertise in transfer and posting to get out of the place.

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