Tribal Woman Kills Newborn Granddaughter Over Fears Of Financial Burden In MP's Tikamgarh | FP Photo

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old tribal woman allegedly strangled her 20-day-old granddaughter in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, over a belief that the girl child would become a financial burden on the family, police said on Sunday.

The police on Saturday arrested the accused, Rekha (40), for the killing that occurred in Banne Buzurg village, about 55 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

The accused wanted her daughter-in-law to bear another son. However, the latter delivered a baby girl 20 days ago, Jatara Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Abhishek Gautam told PTI.

Rekha's son and daughter-in-law already had a three-year-old son, he said.

She allegedly believed that the girl child would be a financial burden on the family because of marriage-related expenditure, and strangled the sleeping baby, he said.

The accused woman has been arrested under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the SDOP said. PTI

13-Year-Old Boy On Way To Tuition Strangled To Death Using Nylon Rope, Then Crushed With Bricks; Body Found Hidden In Bed

A similar case of strangulation was reported as where a 13-year-old boy was brutally murdered by two drunk men at Shree Nagar in Indore on Friday.

The accused allegedly strangled his neck by a nylon rope, then crushed his head using bricks.

After murdering him, they hid the body inside their apartment, concealing it in a bed.

The victim, identified as Atif Ali, had left home for tuition classes on Wednesday evening but never returned.

According to his family, he had been missing since around 9 pm. When he did not come back, his relatives started searching for him and later informed the police.