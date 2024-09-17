Tribal Superstition Claims Life Of 5-Year-Old In Satna District; Villagers Delay Medical Treatment Due To Sorcerer’s Influence

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when the country has gone digital, many people, especially those living in tribal areas, still depend on sorcerers to get rid of any ailment. As a result of this superstition, a five-year-old girl died.

According to reports, diarrhoea has hit the people of Semarwara village in Majhgawan Tehsil in Satna district. More than ten people are down with the disease, but, instead of going to the doctor, they are taking the advice of a sorcerer.

When the sorcerer did not allow the family members of the girl to take her to a hospital, they had to seek the help of the police. The five-year-old girl Ramkanya died of diarrhoea on Saturday night. Nevertheless, the villagers suffering from the disease did not go to hospital and took the help of a sorcerer to get rid of the disease.

Sorcerer Ramkrishna Mawasi told the villagers that he had encircled the village by chanting Mantras, so nobody should go out, and everything would be alright. A woman and her nephew, who were suffering from diarrhoea were taken to the district hospital on Sunday. The doctors of the hospital came to know that the condition of the village was not good as many people were suffering from diarrhoea.

On getting information, block medical officer Dr Rupesh Soni together with a medical team rushed to the village. The villagers, however, refused to go to the hospital because of the sorcerer who told the villagers that anyone going out of the village would die.

Soni informed chief medical and health officer Dr LK Tiwari and sub-divisional magistrate Jitendra Verma about the goings on in the village. When the medical team failed to convince the villagers that instead of staying in the village they should go to a hospital, the police swung into action and took the ailing villagers to hospital. The conditions of two villagers were stated to be critical.