Travelling To Work, 38-Year-Old On-Duty Police Head Constable Run Over By Pickup In MP’s Jabalpur

38-Year-Old Police Head Constable Killed By Pickup While Returning To Duty In MP’s Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old police head constable lost his life after being run over by a pickup vehicle on the Raipur-Jabalpur National Highway while he was travelling to report for duty. The incident occurred as the policeman returned to Jabalpur from Barela. The deceased was identified as Anil Maravi, a head constable posted at the Civil Lines police station in Jabalpur. He died on the spot after being struck by the pickup vehicle.

According to police, Maravi was travelling towards Jabalpur when the pickup vehicle hit him on the national highway. The impact proved fatal, leaving him with severe injuries.

Following the accident, the pickup driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene instead of stopping to assist the injured policeman.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the location and initiated an investigation. Officers seized the pickup vehicle bearing registration number MP 51 G 1387 from the accident site.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver and launched a search operation to trace and arrest him.

Body Sent To Ancestral Village After Post-Mortem

Head Constable Anil Maravi originally belonged to Maniksira village in the Bijadandi area of Mandla district. His sudden death has left his family and colleagues grieving.

Following the completion of the post-mortem examination, authorities handed over his body to his family for transportation to his ancestral village. His last rites are scheduled to take place in Maniksira village on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident and attempting to establish the identity of the driver. CSP Omti Sonu Kurmi provided details regarding the incident and the ongoing police investigation.

Further action will be taken against the driver once he is identified and apprehended, police said.