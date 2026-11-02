Jabalpur IIITDM Female Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Police Suspect Suicide, Launch Probe | Representational Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A female student was found dead in her hostel room at Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (PDPM IIITDM) in Jabalpur on Monday afternoon. The deceased, identified as Vaishnavi, a resident of Telangana, was found hanging inside her room on the institute's campus in the Dumna area. Police suspect suicide, though the exact circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.

The incident triggered concern among students and staff at the institute after information about the student's death emerged.

According to preliminary information, Vaishnavi was pursuing her studies at PDPM IIITDM and residing in the institute's hostel. Her body was discovered hanging inside her room on Monday afternoon. The institute administration subsequently informed police about the incident.

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Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the campus and had the hostel room opened. Officers recovered the student's body and began examining the circumstances surrounding her death.

The incident has left the institute community shocked, with questions emerging about what led to the student's death.

Police conducted preliminary inquest proceedings and initiated arrangements to send the body for a post-mortem examination to establish the medical cause of death.

The student's family in Telangana has been informed about the incident.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that may have led to the suspected suicide. However, no specific reason has been established so far.

The institute administration is cooperating with police and providing information relevant to the investigation. Authorities have not disclosed whether any suicide note was recovered from the hostel room.

Further details are expected after the post-mortem examination and completion of preliminary investigative procedures.

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the sequence of events and determine the circumstances surrounding Vaishnavi's death at the institute's hostel.