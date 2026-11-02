23-Year Probe Into MP's Jabalpur University Re-Evaluation Scam Ends, Seven Of 13 Accused Die Before Charge Sheet Filed | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into a re-evaluation scam at Rani Durgavati University (RDVV) in Jabalpur dating back over two decades has finally concluded. It took a full 23 years to complete.

During this long period, several IPS officers who headed the CID retired from service, yet none could accelerate the pace of the probe.

Out of 13 accused in the case, seven of them have since passed away. Notably, the CID is currently running a campaign to expedite the resolution of long-pending cases.

The background

In 1999-2000, some students at Rani Durgavati University submitted a written complaint to the then vice-chancellor, alleging that failed students had been passed by arbitrarily increasing their marks during the re-evaluation process.

A three-member inquiry committee constituted by the vice-chancellor discovered that answer scripts had been evaluated multiple times, marks were awarded arbitrarily, tabulation sheets were subjected to serious manipulation, and examination documents were tampered with to issue fraudulent mark sheets.

Following the committee's report, the examination results were cancelled, and a case of fraud was registered in Jabalpur against the suspected professors and staff members, based on a report by the then registrar. Later, following directives from the Jabalpur High Court, the investigation into the matter was handed over to the CID.

Seven accused died, chargesheet filed against five

The CID's investigation established the guilt of 13 individuals. During the course of the investigation, which spanned 23 years, seven of the accused passed away. Of the remaining six accused, a charge sheet has been filed against five in a Jabalpur court.